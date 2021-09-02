No fewer than 300 women across Africa has graduated from Personal Home Shopping Business (PHSB) workshop on the past three years.

Vanguard gathered that the workshop includes a six month mentoring program.

Speaking on the development, Mrs. Saudat Salami the founder of Easyshop Easycook Services Ltd, (an online groceries delivery company in Nigeria) stated that she just graduated another class of 50 women participants from her Personal Home Shopping Business (PHSB) workshop which includes 6 month mentoring program.

“This program was partly sponsored by the US Consulate General Office in Lagos, targeted 50 Stay-At-Home-Mums (aged 23 – 40) within Lagos state and trained them in a 2-day workshop on various topics including business management, basic accounting skills, food safety awareness, digital marketing, access to finance, supply chain management, e-commerce tools, psychosocial support and 6 months mentorship.

“The aim of this program is to help the women in setting up and growing their own food related home business, linking them to finance so they can grow, be financially independent and create more jobs,'” she added.

PHSB is a women empowerment initiative of Mrs. Saudat Salami which she started in 2019. It has since trained about 300 women around Africa in virtual and in-person workshops.