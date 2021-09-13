Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, led some clerics to pray for God to grant Nigeria victory over sponsors and perpetrators of violence in the country.

The prayers were offered during the dedication of two Churches in Abuja.

The Churches were the All Saints Anglican Church Wuse Zone 5, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David Parish, Utako, Abuja.

Osinbajo used the occasion to pray for an end to the spate of violent attacks in parts of the country.

According to Osinbajo, as the Federal Government continues to work hard at finding solutions to the challenges confronting the nation, clergymen and congregants should also pray fervently for the nation to overcome these challenges.

The vice presidents first visited the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba.

Ndaukuba, assisted by Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Bishop Duke Akamisoko, led the prayers for the security, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Archbishop Ndukuba prayed God to give the President and the Vice President and other officials of the present administration wisdom to lead the country.

He prayed that God will grant “ all who serve in the Federal Government the wisdom from above.

“When they speak, grant them utterance that comes from the Holy Spirit, fill their hearts with wisdom, and give them kindness of mind.

“And being filled and led by you, oh Holy Spirit, they will fulfill their purpose. And in this government, Lord, may your name be glorified.”

Also Bishop Akamisoko of Kubwa diocese prayed for unity of the nation.

“For our country, to the East, West, North, and South, let your blessings reign on this country, let your glory reign.”

The Bishop prayed God to grant wisdom, good health, sound mind to Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to be able to administer the country successfully.

There were also prayers during the dedication of the new Church building of RCCG City of David Parish, Utako.

Osinbajo urged members of the church to see the occasion as a call to the greater work of transforming the entire society.

“The dedication of the physical building called the church must only remind us that the real work of building the church is that of bringing up men and women in the knowledge and nurture of the Lord.

“The forces of evil and of hate are more vehement than ever. The battle between light and darkness is more intense than ever, but we will prevail,” he added.

He urged members of the parish to also focus on bringing up great leaders that will carry on the legacies of the church.

He commended the Pastor, Gbolade Okenla for his dedication and hard work.

The vice president also praised the members of the congregation for the sacrifices that birthed the new building, assuring them of the blessings that will follow their contributions.

He referred to the example of David in the Bible, and said “David thought about building a church and the Lord blessed his generations forever.

“You have also built a church. So, the wonders and miracles of God will attend to you and your families forever more in the name of the Lord Jesus.”

Prayers were led by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Assistant General Overseer and Regional Pastor, RCCG City of David Parish, Apapa, Lagos.

While thanking God for his blessings that has culminated in the dedication of a new church building, the pastor urged Christians to remain steadfast with God, especially in times of difficulty.

He prayed for leaders of the country, including the President and his vice, and assured that sponsors of trouble in parts of the country will soon be arrested.

He noted that “God will intervene personally and arrest those causing trouble in the country.”

The cleric offered prayers to God for the unity of the country, peace and protection of leaders.

Dignitaries at the dedication of the City of David building include Sen. Philip Aduda; Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; the SGF, and a former Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, among others.