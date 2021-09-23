…Hails Gov. Bello’s stride on youth devt

By Chris Ochayi

Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja has commended the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for providing the platform for l youths to thrive in the state.

Chief Onoja gave the commendation when he received the Kogi-State born Professional Wrestler and current African Middleweight Champion, “Ali King” Attai Muhammed in his office in Lokoja.

Ali King who hails from Okpo in Olamaboro LGA of Kogi State is the current Winner of this year’s National Security, Peace, and Unity Trophy organized by the Nigeria (Pro) Wrestling Federation.

A joyful Chief Onoja who commended the fighter for projecting the Kogi image positively, stated how his boss has provided the platform for potential youths to thrive.

Chief Onoja said Kogi is in perfect shape to attract the globally acclaimed fighters which is a win-win situation for the fighter and the State’s tourism sector.

In his remarks, the fighter, who is also a Peace Ambassador described the duo of Governor Yahaya Bello and his Deputy, Chief (Dr.) Edward Onoja as a formidable tag team whose leadership styles are sources of hope for youths in Kogi and Nigeria.

He lauded Governor Bello for his lofty achievements in the areas of security, healthcare, infrastructure, education, and agriculture, with the promise to keep the Kogi Flag flying, noting of his upcoming bout with Chris Kurtis slated for December in Kogi State, which he said, will also attract other global top-flight wrestlers to the Confluence State.

Highlights of the visit were the Presentations of the wrestler’s accolades, belts, and trophy to the Deputy Governor.