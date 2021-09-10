Director General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim

By Bashir Bello

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig. Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim on Friday told corps members that only the service, not their employer has the right to grant them a travel permit to embark on any journey away from their place of primary assignment.

The DG stated this during his visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp MD Yusuf Complex, Mani Road, Katsina.

Ibrahim warned the corps members deployed to the state for the mandatory service not to flout the order or risk sanction by the NYSC bye-laws.

He explained that “it is only the NYSC State Coordinator that can permit Corps Members to travel while for any Corps Member who wishes to travel outside Nigeria, it is only the DG that can give permission for such journey.”

The Director-General also warned the corps members against embarking on night travelling just as he directed that “any Corps Member who is traveling and finds that the time is getting to 6 pm should stop going and report to the nearest police, DSS or Military station for shelter.”

He passionately appeals to Corps Members to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols and also ensure they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Report to the nearest health centre when you observe any symptom or signs of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, excessive headache, dry cough, and weight loss,” DG Ibrahim however stated.

