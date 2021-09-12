Our intention with the Lucrezia project is to disrupt the status quo by changing the rules and narrative of Luxury Real Estate in Nigeria. To actualize this, we decided to go big by erecting the tallest and most sophisticated building in Banana Island – Africa’s richest and most expensive square metre.

The Lucrezia is a building of many firsts! 1st building in Nigeria with a Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) facade, home to Africa’s 1st interactive lobby, 1st Virtual Golf Bar with over 2500 courses and an unrivalled quality, 1st world class crèche and many other first. This is why when we say we are building the best, most luxurious and most sophisticated building in Africa, it is not a hype; it is the fact!

In creating the LucreziaBySujimoto, we realized that to be the best, you have to beat the best. In doing this, we researched the most notable and best penthouses in Africa, Downtown Dubai and London. Armed with these information, we set out to build the future of penthouses in Africa.

Located in Africa’s most extravagant, most prestigious and most secure neighborhood – Banana Island, the 14- floor condominium which upon completion will be the cynosure of all eyes and the jewel of Africa’s luxury real estate, is almost sold out! When we promised that no other penthouse will beat the Lucrezia’s penthouse in terms of quality, price and luxury, we were not bragging!

The LucreziaBySujimoto comes with a Private Creche for future leaders, a Private Salon for residents, a Private IMAX Cinema for an immersive experience, a Private Pool in the sky, a Private Gym, a Private Elevator, Personalized concierge services, an Infinity swimming pool, World-class gym; Mini Golf Garden at the penthouse, Interactive lobby to conduct all business, Full home automation from mobile device, Electric car charging stations, Dornbracht and Kohler kitchens and a walk-in refrigerator from Subzero.

Currently the tallest residential building in Banana Island, the Lucrezia is a product of diligent attention to luxurious details. For its door technology alone, we have invested over 660,000 euros (352,000,000), pledged to procuring doors from the maestros of door technology – Oikos. It is definitely a convergence of luxury, extravagance, and sophistication very best life has got to offer. Oikos has the reputation for being the “Rolls Royce of door automation”. While we stand as the connoisseurs of luxury living, Oikos are the czars of the door industry. What do you expect of this coalition? Birds of a feather flock together and luxury only begets luxury. It is worth mentioning that Lucrezia is the first residential condominium in Africa to have these exclusive doors.

There is an Igbo adage that says ‘a good soup’ is only made possible by money. Never has the saying been more apt. We have spared nothing in ensuring that the Lucrezia is mediocrity-proof. Built arrogantly for the vital few, the Lucrezia penthouse like a bazooka, will blow up every notion of a luxury penthouse you have ever had. With 3 bedroom BQ flats, the penthouses comes with signature fittings from Gaggenau and Dornbracht among other designated premium brands. The lucky owners will be entitled to a brand-new Bentley Mulsanne and a wardrobe facelift with Hermes Birkin for ‘Her’ and Harold’s double-breasted suit for ‘Him’.

In addition to the presence of the most luxurious Penthouse Africa’s earth has ever experienced, the Lucrezia is also home to magnificent 4 bedroom maisonettes. Each apartment unit has 4 secure parking slots and two maid rooms and kitchenettes to go with.

When placed side by side with the plethora of penthouses in Africa, the Lucrezia, by a wide margin, surpasses them all.

From Location to quality, price and even premium fittings, the Lucrezia is unparalleled, unrivalled and unmatched.

Our sole aim is that by the time the building is completed, undeniably, ‘no other building will have the opportunity to stand beside it.’