By Nnamdi Ojiego

The over one-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, ASUP, Federal Polytechnic, Oko chapter, has been suspended.

The Chapter Chairman, Sir Samuel Igbokwe, made this known after the union held its congress last week.

According to him, the issues that led to the strike have been resolved at the 11th Governing Council meeting of the institution held on September 8, in Abuja.

He stated that after deliberations on the remote causes of the industrial action, a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was reached and signed between the polytechnic’s governing body and the union.

Meanwhile, the ASUP leadership led by the chairman, Igbokwe and the Secretary, Mr. Benjamin Obioha, has commended the governing council for its responsive intervention.

The Union promised to work for the good of the polytechnic, even as it expressed satisfaction with the purposefulness of the governing body so far.

However, the council has frowned at the unwarranted attacks on its chairman, Mallam Kale Kawu, barely two months after the council was inaugurated and passed a vote of confidence on him.

Responding, Kawu assured that the council was eager to provide effective management, equality and diversity in the polytechnic.

He said: “The body shall protect institutional reputations, by assuring that regulations, policies and procedures are strictly adhered to.”