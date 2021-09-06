.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of ongoing enforcement on the ban of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called “Okada, riders, men of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, Taskforce, on Monday, impounded over 200 okada at 2nd Rainbow – inward Mile-2, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, over violation of traffic laws.

According to the source, men of the task force arrived in the area at about 10.30 am and went after the okada riders found around the second rainbow, impounding several motorcycles in the process.

It was gathered that the exercise which did not lead to gridlock, however, witnessed minor resistance from the okada riders who were Subsequently, repelled by the armed taskforce men.

The taskforce Chairman, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye, who confirmed the exercise through the Head, Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Femi Moliki, said three trucks loaded with impounded okada have been taken to the Oshodi Headquarters of the agency for appropriate action.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria