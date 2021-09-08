.

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A pressure group under the auspices of Bello Ambassadors Network, BAN, has commended the efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello in getting the Federal Government to list the area among oil-producing states of the federation.

The group gave the commendation Wednesday in Abuja, at a press conference by Mr Anthony Edogbo, it’s National Coordinator, as it also called on the Kogi helmsman to run for the Presidency of the country.

According to the group, “Once more, the people of Kogi State have had one more reason to walk the streets with their shoulders high, as the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has established one more rhythm for the state and the whole north-central for seeing through the acknowledgement and revelation of the Kogi State as an oil-producing state – the first to accomplish the status throughout the entire existence of the country.

“By now, it’s valid to give kudos to every group or individual beckoning on the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to declare his interest for the 2023 presidency. They have smartly assessed the governor and it appears their convictions and resolutions are justifiable. Bello’s towering name in Nigerian politics provides the reason to ask him for more, for a bigger role.

“In a letter dated August 24th, the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission wrote Kogi State, informing her regarding her new status in oil revenue. At the point when the report spread, many questioned it on the grounds that it was a case that has waited for more than 30 years of the establishment of Kogi State.

“The political doings of Governor Bello has given Kogites such countless things to gloat. Past being positioned as the most secure state in North Central Nigeria, Kogi has turned into an oil-producing state – this is a certain hint of the quick advancement the state has been situated to observe”.

They stated that “Despite the fact that a great deal of Nigerians have definitely known governor Bello for his canny moves, so many others are still left in the wonder of how judicious a youngster could be and his quick rising name in the nation’s legislative issues.

“Bello’s astuteness and apportioning of advancement have become pointers to the new Nigeria going to be conceived. It shows a nation where youthful pioneers take astonishing actions to make something happen to benefit individuals”.

They said “While Bello’s political foes keep on keeping tap and consistently stay at work to gouge his picture, many edified Nigerians, have kept on discovering love in the governor, as any desire for a superior nation are revived each day, through the developments of the governor.

“We can at this point, not talk about Yahaya Bello as a political amateur, he has taken the central stage and has discovered a spot among the main chiefs, despite the fact that he came in just yesterday.

“Bello drives the governors and has been the apparatus in the possession of the presidency for fixing certain national critical issues like the food barricade some time back.

“Presumably, Kogi won’t ever continue as before again. Presumably, Nigerians yearn to have governor Yahaya Bello”.

Vanguard News Nigeria