Oni and ogunsan

says former Ekiti governor is leader, inspiration

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has felicitated with the former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, who clocks 67 today.

In a recent statement made available to newsmen yesterday, Ogunsan, while heaping praises on Oni, said the Ekiti-born politician deserves to be voted back to the office in the next governorship election in the state.

“I tried to search for exact words to describe the enviable traits of Engr. Olusegun Oni but I got lost for words in the process. Nevertheless, I am still making an attempt.

“This is because your sojourn in politics typifies that of a game-changer who lives and leads selflessly.

“As the governor of Ekiti State between May 29, 2007, and October 14, 2010, your impact on the state has remained unprecedented and unparalleled such that your name alone rings a bell in the ears of indigenes, young and old.

“While in office, the former governor commissioned laudable projects and ensured that the people felt the impact of governance in the different sectors — health, education, housing, agriculture, security, to mention but a few,” said Ogunsan.

Ogunsan, however, prayed for him, wishing him well in the years ahead.

“As my mentor, leader and inspiration clock 67 today in grand style, one can confidently say he is a valuable technocrat, a distinguished administrator, and an exemplary leader par excellence who has displayed an uncommon leadership style in governance.

“I bless the day our paths crossed through my spiritual mentor and leader, Pastor Segun Babatope. That’s over a decade now but that memory remains evergreen.

“Perhaps one thing that endears me enviably to him is that aside from being diligent and intelligent, he is a very godly and humble man whose prudence and integrity in public service is matchless.

“A homegrown personality, professional engineer, and thoroughbred politician from the grassroots, I daresay that Ekiti needs Engr. Segun Oni again.

“As you mark your 67th birthday today, I pray the good Lord blesses you with all blessings too big to contain. Happy birthday, sir!” he said.