By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

One year after his reelection as governor and ten months after he was sworn in, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has appointed two Special Advisers and forwarded the names of eleven commissioner-nominees to the Edo State House of Assembly for confirmation.



In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the two Special Advisers are Crusoe Osagie, who has been appointed as Special Adviser, Media Projects and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, who is Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.



The commissioner-nominees whose names have been forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly include: Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, SAN; Prof. (Mrs.) Obehi Akoria; Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe; Osaze Ethan Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.



Others are: Marie Edeko Esq.; Joseph Eboigbe; Moses Agbukor; Isoken Omo; Andrew Emwanta and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

Vanguard gathered that the House of Assembly which has been on recess would reconvene today (Wednesday) to begin screening of the nominees.



Since his inauguration Obaseki has only made three appointments namely, Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, Chief of Staff, Government House, Osaigbovo Iyoha and Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Jimoh Ijegbai.

