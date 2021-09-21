By David Odama, LAFIA

AS the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, 2021 Batch B Stream 11 passed out Tuesday in Nasarawa State, the State Coordinator, Abdullahi Jikamshif, said no corps member deployed to the state would be exposed to insecurity.

Jakamshi, who spoke at the passing out of 1,191 corps members deployed to the state at the orientation camp in Keffi, maintained that corps members would only be posted to areas that were risk free due to insecurity and other criminal activities.

The NYSC state coordinator stressed the need for the corps members to integrate, ensure a cordial relationship with their host communities in the state.

“You must integrate with your host communities, embark on projects and activities that would be beneficial in accordance with the values for which the scheme is established,” Jakamshi said.

In a speech delivered at the passing out parade, Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, charged the corps members to add value to the communities of their primary assignment by involving on personal and group community development projects that will impact on their living standard.

According to the DG, the management of the scheme will remain committed to the security and general welfare of the corps members.

He added that the authority of the scheme is in constant liaison with the security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of the corps member.

While warning the corps members against involving in local politics, Shuaibu urged the them to be security conscious, avoid risky engagement such as night parties, visitation to dangerous areas and acceptance of car ride from unknown persons.

“I implore you to shun drug abuse, trafficking, cyber crime, advance fee fraud. Do also remember that engagement in the local politics of your host communities is a no-go area for you,” the DG warned.

In his good will message, Governor Abdullahi Sule assured that the state government has taken various measures to ensure the safety of the corps members throughout the period of their primary assignment.

The governor, however, warned the corps members against engaging on activities that would endanger their lives by refraining from criminal activities and other vices that could post a threat to the unity and peace of the state.

“I will, at this crucial moment of the nationhood, challenge you to abide by the COVID-19 protocols, avail yourselves of vaccination against the pandemic and sensitise members of your host communities,” Governor Sule added.

