The National Youth Service Corps has reaffirmed its commitment to the security and general welfare of corps members wherever they are deployed in the country.

The Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave this assurance on Friday when he addressed the 2021, Batch ‘B’, Stream II corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Zamfara.

A statement signed by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, NYSC said Ibrahim also commended them for the demonstration of patriotism through acceptance of their deployment to the State.

He said: “Be rest assured that both the Government and NYSC care for you.

“NYSC is in constant liaison with security agencies in our determined efforts to ensure that you and other corps members remain safe in any location you find yourselves.”

The D-G however, advised the corps members to be security conscious at all times, while also cautioning them against engagement in social vices that could endanger their safety.

The statement added that the Director-General had also addressed corps members at the Orientation Camps in Sokoto and Katsina States.

He warned them against unauthorised journeys, night travel and patronage of motor parks that were not recognised by the appropriate authorities.

“If you are going to travel within the country, your Coordinator must give an approval and this must be obeyed.

“And if you are travelling outside the country, it is only the Director-General that can give approval. Your employers cannot permit you to travel,” he said.

Ibrahim further urged them to strive and perform excellently in all the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme and add value to their host communities.

This, Ibrahim said, could be attained by undertaking projects on the platform of the NYSC Community Development Service.

He further advised the corps members to use the opportunity of the Orientation Course, to imbibe teamwork and create friendship that would outlive the service year.

“Use the NYSC as a platform to promote national unity; let us turn our diversities into opportunities because there is always strength in diversities,” the D-G said.

Speaking further, Ibrahim urged the corps members to abide by the Oath of Allegiance they swore to.

“You should also exhibit good conduct at your places of primary assignments and in your dealings with the members of the host communities.”

The NYSC boss reminded the corps members of the need to identify and work toward realising their potential, especially for self-employment and leadership, adding that they must avoid cutting corners.

“The journey to greatness requires resilience. If you read the biographies of those who have become great, you will see that it takes vision, determination, sacrifice and hard work to get there,” he added.

The D-G warned them against negative use of the social media, especially spreading of fake news and promotion of hatred.

“You should instead focus on the promotion of national unity and integration.

“You must also take the COVID-19 vaccine so as to keep yourselves safe in the face of the pandemic,” he added.

Some of the corps members interviewed at the Orientation Camp in Zamfara expressed appreciation of the Director-General’s visit and his words of encouragement.

They also expressed satisfaction with the measures put in place to ensure safety of all members of the camp community.