The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to landlords in Lagos State to consider giving concessions to corps members posted to the state to alleviate their accommodation challenges.

Mr Eddy Megwa, the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, made the appeal on Tuesday at the closing ceremony for 2021 Batch ‘B’ stream ‘2’ three-week orientation camp held at the NYSC temporary camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

READ ALSO:NYSC urges Borno Corps members to avoid illegal motor parks

He called on landlords in the state, especially parents and guardians, to receive the corps members wholeheartedly and accord them necessary assistance, especially in providing them with cheaper accommodation.

“They will be discharging the one-year mandatory service to their fatherland here in this state of excellence, as required by the scheme of NYSC.

“But most importantly, I am appealing to landlords in Lagos to give concessions to them by reducing house rents where these corps members will be staying for the period of their service year,” he said.

Megwa noted that the corps members had come from various states to Lagos state to fulfill the national call to duty, and needed to be given a sense of belonging outside their homes.

Megwa said that he was satisfied that the 1,653 corps members had successfully gone through the principles of the NYSC orientation; being the mainstream that brings them to the clarion call to serve their country.

He also commended the corps members for their commitments.

” I commend your efforts in the areas of drills, lectures, Man ‘O’ War activities, physical and health exercises while showing oneness, irrespective of individual’s religion and tribal background.

“The effort is a fulfillment of the dream of the NYSC scheme,” he said.

The Lagos Coordinator, therefore, charged the Corps members to carry on with the lessons learnt in camp.

He said that it was essential that the corps members continue to observe and adhere to the protocols of Coronavirus wherever they go; as they were discharged from the orientation COVID-19 free.

Meanwhile, two corps members and two personnel of the Nigerian Army were recognised and given commendation letters for their outstanding performances during the orientation programme.

The corps members are: Wobo Nancy and Akabike Chiwe. The army personnel are: Pte. Abubakar Usman and Master Warrant Officer Garuba Tagda.