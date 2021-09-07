By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Support Fund, NSSF, has renewed its call for support and financial donations to the fund with a view to ensuring that less-privileged Nigerians have access to COVID-19 vaccines as well as contribute to the country’s attainment of herd immunity.

NSSF is a non-profit organisation created in partnership between the international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)

As an innovative platform for resource mobilisation primarily established to supplement efforts to mitigate the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic , the NSSF is aimed at supporting vulnerable members of the population, strengthening the country’s healthcare system and re-skilling the Nigerian workforce for a post-pandemic world.

The strategic priority for NSSF for 2021/2022 is to “ensure that one million Nigerians are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Fund is calling on philanthropists, corporate organisations, Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, public sector institutions and international donor agencies to join hands and support this initiative which has been created by Nigerians for the benefit of Nigerians.

The Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria, Babatunde Folawiyo noted in a statement that with the appointment of Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko as the General Manager of the Fund, all the necessary governance structures are now in place and the work of the fund has begun in earnest, with the immediate priority being to support the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“The NSSF is now well established and with US$2.4 million raised thus far, we need to build on this and grow the fund towards its goal of US$50 million.

The funds will be channelled towards acquiring vaccines and ensuring that Nigerians are well informed about the need for the vaccination.

On his own part, the General Manager of the NSSF, Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko: “We are ready to serve the people of Nigeria. We strongly believe the pandemic is above all a health crisis and ending this health crisis will result in a durable end of the economic crisis.

“We look forward to the support of the Nigerian people for the good of the whole country.”

Stating that it is quick and easy to support the NSSF by pledging support and actively making a difference, she said donations can be made to the NSSF movement to these accounts: Access Bank, 1391003966 (sort code 044080099) Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, Access Bank 1391005544 (USD) Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund.

All donations, according to the NSSF, will be used to acquire vaccines and reduce barriers to vaccination.

Vanguard News Nigeria