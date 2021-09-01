By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, has embarked on sensitization of communities in the North East aimed to prevent and counter violent extremism in the war-torn zone.

The ONSA disclosed Tuesday at a Town hall meeting held in Gombe, the Gombe State capital that it recognized the critical role communities and local leaders play in the DDRR process and thanked participants for sharing their perspectives.

The meeting was organized by the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, in collaboration with Operation Safe Corridor, OPSC, and the National Orientation Agency, NOA, as part of the ongoing efforts to discuss and share information about Disengagement, Disassociation, Reintegration and Reconciliation, DDRR, programming and Preventing Violent Extremism, PVE, in Nigeria.

The meeting according to the statement issued by ONSA, explained further that the event formed part of the Federal Government’s initiative for Reintegration and Reconciliation in the Northeast Nigeria, supported by multiple partners including the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“ONSA noted that the meeting provided an opportunity for local communities to share their concerns regarding the return and reintegration of former low-risk associates of Non-State Armed Groups, NSAGs, while giving the Government an opportunity to address these concerns and promote the importance of reintegration as part of the DDRR programme.

“Participants at the event included the representatives of ONSA, IOM, Gombe State Government, Religious and Traditional leaders, Civil Societies and other stakeholders.”