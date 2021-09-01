NQR payment solution rocks Trade Fair Lagos

Trade Fair Lagos was buzzing with large crowds as they gathered to learn more about how to #PaySharpSharp with the NQR payment solution.

Business owners excitedly downloaded the NQR merchant app and customers were eager to try scan to pay innovation. The NQR payment solution is fast, secure, and reliable.

Making and receiving payments for goods and services just got easier with the NQR. This fresh and unique payment solution will unify all available closed QR code schemes in the country for consistent user experience and acceleration of digital adoption. It offers a simple, secure, and contactless payment option.

ALSO READ: NITAD brainstorms on strategies for growth in a digital world

The NQR agents and representatives from several commercial banks went around the Trade fair educating business owners and customers about the benefits of the NQR.

Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe was there to ginger up the crowd with her comedic displays. To the delight of the general public, live demonstrations of how the app works, how merchants can sign-up, and how customers can perform on-the-spot transactions were given.

Vanguard News Nigeria