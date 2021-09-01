File photo: Blackout

There seems to be no respite for the residents of Awoyaya area in Lekki, Lagos State, as the blackout in the community has remained for over a week despite promises by Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC. They have again, begged EKEDC to find a lasting solution to the power outage to save the situation.

The residents are demanding for a new transformer to rescue it from current erratic power supply. The community lamented that the irregular electricity supply has worsened their socio-economic situation. A resident of Old Container area of Awoyaya in Ibeju Lekki, simply identified himself as Mr Kenneth described the situation as worrisome, saying, “Electricity supply here is frustrating. We are very well aware of the crisis of fuel scarcity and prices in the country, yet we have been forced to live in darkness without any explanation.“Our transformer is obsolete as EKEDC officials explained and in need of replacement. The problem, they told us will be far from over if repaired again.”

Reacting to the development, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, called for calm, noting that the company was putting in place structures to resolve the crisis.

