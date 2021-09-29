By Chris Ochayi

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has refuted a statement in which he was alleged to have described Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as corrupt and incapable of heading the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC.

In a statement signed on behalf of the former President by his Lawyer, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, the former President said he would never make a statement without reflecting on it’s consequences, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari ” as a sitting President has the prerogative to appoint anyone he thinks can help him realize the objectives of his Government.”

The former President added that his preoccupation now was to advance ideas that could help Nigeria attain greater heights in all facets and not to talk about individuals.

He further expressed the view that while he would not talk about people, but issues, he would also expect a turn-around in the economy in the overall interest of all Nigerians.

President Obasanjo wished Senator Araraume and the other members of the Board, the best in their national assignment.

The statement was issued in response to unsubstantiated claims by Senator Araraume’s political opponents who had claimed in several Social Media reports that Chief Obasanjo had condemned Araraume’s appointment as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC.

