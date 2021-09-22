By Arogbonlo Israel

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, says it will commence a “total lockdown” of the South-East if Nnmadi Kanu, its leader, is not produced for his next court appearance slated for October 21.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony brought against him by the federal government over his campaign for the Republic of Biafra.

He was released in April 2017 on health grounds but jumped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.

Kanu was re-arraigned before Binta Nyako of the federal high court in Abuja on June 29 after being intercepted and extradited to Nigeria.

Recall Nnamdi Kanu was scheduled to appear in court on October 21, 2021.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday by Emma Powerful, IPOB media and publicity secretary, the total lockdown will take effect on October 21.

“If the federal government refuses to bring him (Nnamdi Kanu) to court in his next court appearance on October 21, 2021, the entire Biafra land will be on total lock down for one month. The federal government will know that they cannot take us for granted any more.

“Our peaceful disposition as a people should not be misconstrued as weakness. Nigeria cannot incarcerate our leader illegally and expect things to be normal again. If by October 21, Kanu is not brought to court, Nigeria will know that Kanu commands the unflinching loyalty of over 60 million Biafrans home and in Diaspora,” the statement partly read.

Vanguard News