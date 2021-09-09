NITDA raises alarm over health apps data theft, privacy infringement

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called on Nigerians to the fact that there are increasing risks of data breach through the mobile applications (apps) downloaded on our phones.

In a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Hadiza Umar, the agency said the development has become more worrisome as current research has revealed that large numbers of mobile health applications are found to encourage data theft, thereby infringing on peoples’ privacy.

Umar pointed out that ‘‘the mobile Health applications, mostly available on android platforms and downloaded through the google play store, handle increasingly sensitive data over unsecured Internet communications and third-party servers.

ALSO READ: Police arrest, detain PDP zonal ex-officio over alleged murder, kidnapping in Ebonyi

‘‘These sensitive data collected pose security threats to users as most of these apps do not only access data but also share accessed data with third parties.’’

She, therefore, urged the general public to take the following precautions to prevent privacy and security risks, while using mobile health applications: Users should avoid downloading apps from third-party sources; users should examine apps before they download them, to understand the level of information the app requests for and prohibit accessing data over unsecured Wi-Fi network or hotspot.

This, she said can be done by evaluating reviews by other app users.

The agency also urged users to read apps permissions before and after installation to protect themselves from data exploitation; ensure apps available for download in Nigeria should have a privacy policy that is Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR)-compliant; users can customize the settings, which will potentially restrict the amount of information disclosed to the apps; users must consider downloading apps that offer better privacy protection and install firewalls and anti-virus to protect against virus/malware-base attacks and malicious application.

Vanguard News Nigeria