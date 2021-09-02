By Cynthia Alo

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development, NITAD, has expressed its readiness to tackle limitations to working effectively in the digital world.

Speaking ahead of the 28th Annual Trainers’ Conference scheduled to hold in Ogun State between September 7 and 9, with the theme: ‘Beyond learning to performance’, President, NITAD, Mrs. Ayoade Igbeyi, noted that organisations excel hugely on human capacity development and as such there is need for continuous learning and development for national and global growth.

Speaking on effectiveness of the Institute’s training so far, she said, “There is this general saying that if you don’t train them, don’t blame them. We know that even from credo to the grave, there has to be one form of learning and that is why it is now moving from training to development. This is because people believe that training is just an event and once the event is over, it is is gone. Training and development is a continuous process.”

Explaining the programme, Chairman of the conference, Mr. Oladele Oyatope said, “So much learning has been going on. This conference will serve as a forum for professionals and practitioners to come together and brainstorm on strategies to compete more effectively and more favourably particularly as at this time and age.”

According to him, expected audiences are CEOs , Permanent Secretaries , Director Generals, Training Managers and Executives, Vice Chancellors, Training Consultants, Head of Departments and Line Managers , Human Resource Managers , Entrepreneurs, Public and Private Sector and Officers Charged with the responsibility of learning and development.

On his part, Chairman Communication Committee, Mr.Benson Aruna, said that the Institute has brought training at the forefront of the nation.

He stated: “There is increased awareness of the value of training, people no longer see training as an exercise. people are now aware that no matter how big or small an organisation is, it is not the property that is calculated but rather the human capacity in the organisation and it must be continuously developed and leveraged on.”

Among the dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include, the Governor of Ogun state , Dr.Dapo Abiodun, Alhaja Selimot Ottun , Head of Service , Ogun State Governement. other dignitaries like team of professionals and practitioners will be on ground as panel of discussants.