The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of cloudiness and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the Northern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Southern Kaduna in the morning hours.

The agency further predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Jigawa, Borno and Kaduna state in the afternoon and evening hours.

It forecast cloudy skies with interval of sunshine over the Northcentral states during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa state.

“ There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy atmosphere during the morning hours.

“Rains are expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities, places like Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Lagos state in the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

According to the agency, partly cloudy skies are expected over the Northern region in the morning hours on Tuesday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Southern Borno, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Taraba state in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet forecast partly cloudy skies over the Northcentral region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“ Thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies in the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Akwa Ibom and Rivers state.

“ Isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Abia and Anambra state, while rains are expected over the coastal cities in the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies with interval of sunshine over the Northern region in the morning hours on Wednesday with thunderstorms over parts of Southern Adamawa state.

It forecast prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano and Bauchi state later in the day.

The agency predicted the Northcentral region to be under cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory and Kogi state in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Niger, Plateau, Benue and Kogi state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South should be cloudy with chances of rains over Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Edo and Delta state of the Inland cities, while rains are expected over the Coastal belt of the country, “ it said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

