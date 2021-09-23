By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to address the exposure of nation’s aquatic life to threat, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has said the country has commenced moves to ensure proper management of the Ballast waters due to the high volume of ship traffic in the nation’s waters.

Speaking at the 10th Meeting of the National Taskforce, NTF, on Implementation of Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention, 2004, Director – General of the NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that being an oil producing country, Nigeria was prone to the effects of harmful aquatic organisms transported across regions by tankers.

READ ALSO:NIMASA donates income generation items to IDPs in Kaduna State

He said NIMASA, the Lead Agency for the implementation of international conventions, codes, and regulations of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), had in conjunction with other members of the NTF set up a plan for full implementation of the BWM Convention in the country.

Jamoh who was represented by the Director, Marine Accident Investigation Unit, Mrs Rita Egbuche, stated, “We would continue to update and fine-tune our strategies as new developments emerge.

“Activities on the roadmap for Nigeria’s full implementation of the BWM convention include: development of ballast sediment reception facilities; establishment of globally recognized and integrated BWM testing laboratory; development of regulations and guidelines for ship-owners; and authorization of Classification Societies and formalization of agreement with NIMASA on safety and prevention of pollutions survey and certification.”