Yes! they say no matter how dirty a cloth might be, use water and soap. A woman that has a crippled child knows how to carry him in time like this, Where do we go oh Nigerians? Our security agencies appear overwhelmed. We the citizens are frustrated, disappointed and helpless. our neighbours are now laughing at us, some rejoice over our condition.

We have become hungry pigs, who after delivering her baby, turns and devours the piglets.

It is written: Can a man put a hot coal on his cloth without being burnt? Can one walk in darkness without falling? He that removes the roof of his house should remember what awaits him during rainy season. Can a woman abandon the child of her womb?

Yes it say but I thy Lord your God cannot reject or abandon you. That is why I was sent – to tell us to call on Him now. It is also written: Call upon me in the days of trouble and I, thy Lord, will answer you. As it stands now, all hopes appear to have been lost. But we can see that the devil has nothing good to offer.

The way we live, think and do our things cannot help us. We can now see that God is the only way out, let us now go to Him, to Him who made us and owns us as His property. To Him that has the power to save us from an impending flood of destruction that is almost here with us.

Let Nigerians know that we cannot win this war with the manner that we are going about it. Let us turn to God in prayer because the battle is more spiritual than physical. People are carrying out human sacrifices on daily basis – demons in human form. They carry out an organised plan from the pit of hell. This has been on for so long waiting for a time like this, and it’s now an open secret to everyone.

Fighting flesh and blood cannot help us. Let us fight the real fights – spiritual fight of prayer. We should stop chasing shadows and do the right thing now. This is not about being a Christian or Muslim, believer or unbeliever, Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba; educated or not, rich or poor. This war has no boundary.

To this effect, we are organising a 21-day fasting prayer exercise and I am calling on all Nigerians, home and abroad, and those that love our nation to join us. The prayer fasting will run from 6am to noon, 6am to 3pm, and from 6am to 6pm pm, respectively, depending on individual capacity. All are enjoined to amend their ways before and during the prayer exercise. One can close the prayer each day anyway whether on transit, in the office at the market, at house, shop, village square, town hall or wherever.

Pray this way: Oh! God the maker of heaven and earth, Oh! God, you that made man, have mercy on us, we have sinned against you, we have gone astray, forgive us all our sins, as a person, as a family, as a village or community, as a Local Government Area, as a State and as a Nation. Thank you Father, for answering us. Then pray: Oh! God, send us your angels from heaven to fight for us now. Oh! God, come and fight our battle, distract our destroyers, confuse our enemies to kill themselves in Jesus name. Now send the spirit, in charge of Covid-19 to go and handle all the sponsors of this troubles that we are in – all the enemies of this Nation both within and outside her shores.

Lastly, for our country Nigeria, pray: Oh Nigeria, I loose you from Satan’s hands and bondage. Then bind all the demons/evil spirits that are holding us in slavery, and send them back to the sender to trouble them. Amen.

By Rev. Obinna Maduakplam, writing from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

