Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cameroon Ambassador Abayomi Olonisakin has begun a five-day working visit as part of his tour of duty to dialogue with different regions to smoothen the existing relationship between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The retired general visited Cameroon’s Littoral Regional Governor; Ivaha Diboua at the Bonanjo based Governor’s office in Douala on Monday to discuss the possibility of a permanent Consulate staff residence in Douala.

During the visit, Olonisakin thanked the Governor and his etat majeur for the relentless protection of Nigerians and defense of their interest in the region and pledged to collaborate in fostering further cooperation.

He also used the opportunity to request for a parcel of land to construct the staff residence in Douala.

Responding, Governor Diboua lauded the ties between Nigeria community and the Missions in Douala, stating that the Nigerian community in Douala is the biggest foreign community and one with which Cameroon historically shares natural brotherly ties with.

The Governor also promised to liaise with the Douala consulate to find a solution to the staff residence project.

Olonisakin was also received by the Consul General to the Littoral and West regions, HRM Queen EFE A. Clark-Omeru.

His working visit would last for five days, during which he will meet Nigerian businessmen based in Cameroon, socio-cultural unions as well as heads of Nigerian interest groups based in Douala.

Vanguard News Nigeria