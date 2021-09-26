THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Sunday, urged Nigerians to shun those calling for the nation’s disintegration and work towards the promotion of its unity.

The monarch said this at the inauguration of 35 classrooms at the Royal Gold Model Group of Schools and foundation laying of a Mosque in Ibadan.

While he said a lot of things had happened in the past that resulted in ethnicity and tribalism among Nigerians, he urged Nigerians to find a way of reconciling one another and forget about the past in order to move the country forward.

His words: “I don’t think that separating the state is the way out, but we can restructure the country in such a way that we will have peace and tranquillity and live in harmony.

“There is need to unite in order to save Nigeria from disintegration.”

Oba Adeyemi commended the Proprietor of the School, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold, for promoting unity among Nigerians.

In his remarks, Akewugbagold called on Muslims not to discriminate against those practicing other religions.

Akewugbagold said: “There should be no rancour or taking up arms against one another. Every individual should be allowed to worship in his or her own ways.

“Both Prophet Isa (Jesus Christ) and Muhammed are prophets of Allah.”