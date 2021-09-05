… as Fayemi preaches unity

…Ex-Senate President David Mark hails Ekiti gov’s agricultural initiatives

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, have called for greater commitment from the citizens in sustaining peace and unity of the country.

The duo made the submission in Ado Ekiti, weekend, at a dinner organized in honour of members of Alumni Association of the 3rd Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) led by former Senate President David Mark.

The NDA 3rd Regular Course alumni members, including former military Governors Tunde Ogbeha, Col Raji Rasaki, were in the state for the Annual General Meeting of the association.

Both Fayemi and Babalola spoke separately after their induction as honorary members of the Alumni association. They agreed on the need for a new constitution that would strengthen the bond of unity, guarantee fairness and true federalism.

On his part, Fayemi maintained that the unity of the country at this critical moment was worth standing for, adding that he believes in the possibility of a new and better Nigeria “if all would be committed to confronting the challenges that bedevil the country.”

His words: “When you see the contributions made by the officers of this set, you will know that in spite of the challenges, the hills that we have transversed right from amalgamation, to independence, to civil war and now to democratization, you see possibility in a new Nigeria, a better Nigeria, a Nigeria that is responsive and responsible and that is dedicated to serving the people is certainly possible and it is ahead of us. “All we need to do is commit ourselves to it as a journey and not as a destination. And on that journey we are going to confront difficulties but there also going to be hope in those challenges and we are going to come out triumphantly, I am confident that Nigeria will triumph at the end of the day but we must speak truth to power.

On his part, Afe Babalola said one of the greatest challenges confronting the country was lack of discipline, stressing that indiscipline is at the root of all socio – political and economic challenges confronting the country.

“This country is on a precipice everybody knows that, we must ensure that we keep this country as one, let us have a new constitution similar to the one between 60 and 66, less modification and of course true federalism.”

Earlier, David Mark had commended Fayemi for demonstrating strong commitment to governance through infrastructural development and implementation of policy and programmes for the betterment of the citizens.

Mark, who disclosed that members of the association had been in the state for three days, said their visit to some state government projects like the Ikun Diary Farm confirms the governor’s patriotism and dedication to a better Ekiti.

Senator Mark said the Ikun Dairy farm with capacity for 10,000 litres of milk daily production was an excellent example of the possibility of raring cattle in a manner that herders and farmers’ clashes can be avoided “ and a great way to use agriculture to drive industrialisation”

