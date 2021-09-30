By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As Nigeria marks her 61st Independence anniversary, stakeholders in Plateau State have called on citizens to remain united, live in peace with one another and shun tendencies that are capable of derailing the dreams of the founding fathers to have a united nation.

They stressed that despite the challenges, the country would come out of them stronger if every citizen strives to maintain peace and peaceful coexistence.

One of the stakeholders, Senator Nora Dadu’ut (APC Plateau South) in a statement in Jos noted, “I used this occasion to call on Nigerians especially people of my senatorial zone to remain united in the face of daunting challenges facing the country. As the nation celebrates its 61st Independence Anniversary, I want to remind Nigerians of the immense sacrifices of our forefathers, notably late Dr Nnamdi Azikwe, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, late Sir Ahmadu Bello and late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, among others to secure for us the independence of our great country from the yoke of colonialism.

“I call for fervent prayers for the country to overcome the myriad of security challenges, let us continue to uphold the bond of citizenship that has kept us together as one indivisible people. As a nation we are moving, it may seem as though we are passing through insurmountable challenges, but I am very intimately aware of the can do Nigerian spirit which will help us surmount our present challenges. I call on all Nigerians to renew faith in Nigeria as we add another year to our age. We will get better, we will be greater, of that there can be no doubt.”

Similarly, Senator Hezekiah Dimka, (APC Plateau Central) reminded Nigerians that attaining nationhood and greatness demand sacrifice and appealed to Nigerians to brace up as the road to greatness is not easy to thread.

According to him, “There are reasons for Nigerians to feel despondent, particularly in the area of the economy, insecurity and the noticeable division in the political landscape, which has further weakened the resolve of the ordinary Nigerian to have faith in the project. These hurdles can be surmounted and the country returned to the path its founding fathers dreamt of at independence. We can not continue to crawl while we have what it takes to make us walk.”

Also, the General Officer Commanding, GOC 3rd Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, said though Nigeria is passing through difficulties of insecurity, poverty and disease among others, there is hope for the future as God is raising leaders who will unite all people, lead with the fear of God, and shun all forms of evil for nation development.

Major General Ali stressed, “October 1st ought to be seen as a day to rekindle patriotism” and urged citizens to “resolve to live in peace and restore Plateau to its former glory.”

The Ata Aten of Ganawuri, (The Chief of Ganawuri), Yakubu Chaimang noted, “we should always thank God for keeping us alive and seeing Nigeria celebrate 61 years as a nation is a thing of joy.”