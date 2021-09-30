Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise, an NGO, has charged Nigerians on national dream in order raise and promote leaders with a deep sense of social justice.

Okei-Odumakin made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos ahead of Nigeria’s independence anniversary on Oct. 1.

She said that the country was in need of a true leader to actualise the national dream and vision.

According to her, there cannot be a national dream and vision in the midst of insecurity and perceived ethnic superiority.

“This is a national dream is developed by the constituents of various ethnic nationalities with pragmatic steps that alleviate the burden of the people and thereby enhancing the livelihood of the people.

“This is evident in our policy thrust towards women, girls and the vulnerable in our society as women’s demography is the most ideal standard of assessment of socio-economic rating of a society,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin noted that raising and promoting leaders with a deep sense of social justice and equality could only be achieved at the table of brotherhood, irrespective of political and religious leanings.

The rights activist, therefore, called for the 2014 National confab report to be implemented.

“The 2014 national confab report is a document of necessity comprising of the interests of various ethnic nationalities in the country.

“But for some political interest differences, it is yet to be implemented to the letter; notwithstanding the enormous tangible and intangible resources that went into it.

“Some Nigerians are crying for restructuring. They are insisting that Nigeria cannot continue to wobble and fumble. There is the need to tinker with Nigeria and to mend it.

“The times call for solemn reflection and not any ostentatious or flamboyant celebration that runs counter to the mood and circumstance of Nigerians,” she said. (NAN)