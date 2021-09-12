Niger Tornadoes emerge NNL Super 8 champions

The champions

By Chinedu Adonu, Enugu

At the final match played inside Nnamdi Azkiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday, Niger Tornadoes opened scoring through Shamsudeen Asheun in the 9th minute of first half.

Gafar Olatemiran levelled the game for 3SC from the spot kick in 16th minute as the two teams entered into the break with 1-1 score line.

Ahmedy Liman and Augustine gave Tornadoes two goals lead in 57th and 64th minute before Raheem Quadry of 3SC reduce the score line to 3-2 in the 83rd minutes of the match.

The postponed match between Remo Stars of Ogun State and Bendel Insurance of Benin City ended 2-2 draw.

Recall that the match between Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance would have been played on Saturday but was postponed as Insurance refused to fill out for the match.

However, Remo Stars of Ibandan with 2:2 draw joined Niger Tornadoes, 3SC and Gombe United in gaining promotion to the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.

Meanwhile, Olamfhian Gafal of 3SC won the highest goal scorer of the season with 16 goals and the Most Valuable Players, MVP.

The best goalkeeper of the season went to Charles Tembe of 3SC and coach of the season went to Coach Mohammed Bala of Niger Tornadoes FC.

Giant Brilla FC of Enugu who survived the season won the Best Behaved Team of the season.

Speaking after the match, 3SC coach Edith Agoye congratulated the Champions, Niger Tornadoes for winning the super 8.

He diaclosed that the two finalist are good teams, stressing that his is not disappointed with the result as his team made it to the NPFL.

“We are going home to prepare for the higher league so that, we will do well to justify all we have put into the club,” he said.

Tornadoes captain, Sunday Akinmolade said that the match was just exhibition game since the two teams had qualified, stressing that the team would perform well in Nigeria Professional League.

