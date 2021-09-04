The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd on Friday moved 180.30 million shares worth N1.72 billion traded in 3,158 deals in cautious trading.

The turnover represented a decrease of 31.22 per cent when compared with 262.14 million shares valued at N1.99 billion recorded in 3,955 deals on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart shows that Transacorp was the most active stock, exchanging 20.53 million shares worth N18.69 million.

Access Bank trailed with 18.53 million shares valued at N170.48 million, while Unity Bank sold 15.29 million shares worth N7.88 million.

Mutual Benefits Assurance traded 11.81 million shares valued at N3.35 million, while FBN Holdings exchanged 11.77 million shares worth N88.04 million.

However, the NGX All-Share Index recorded marginal gain, appreciating by 8.82 points or 0.02 per cent to 39,261.01 from 39,252.19 posted on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation of listed equities increased by N4 billion or 0.02 per cent to N20.455 trillion from N20.451 trillion reported on Thursday.

Neimeth international Pharmaceutical led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms, gaining 7.57 per cent to close at N1.99 per share.

Transcorp followed with 5.62 per cent to close at 94k per share, while UPDC Plc gained 4.68 per cent to close at N1.79 per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance added four per cent to close at 26k, while FlourMill added 3.99 per cent to close at N30 per share.

Conversely, Mutual Benefit Assurance topped the laggards’ chart in percentage terms, dropping 9.68 per cent to close at 28k per share.

FTN Cocoa trailed 8.16 per cent to close at 45k, while NPF Microfinance Bank dipped 7.89 per cent to close at N1.75 per share.

HoneyWell Flour Mills was down by 5.13 per cent to close at N3.70, while Chams lost 4.55 per cent to close at 21k per share.

[NAN]

