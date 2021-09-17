NFF thumbs up breweries for supporting Super Eagles

From left: Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi; Senior Brand Manager, “33” Export Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe; Senior Media & Brand/PR Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sandra Amachree, and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, at the ‘Best of Nigeria Corporates’ event organised by Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Wednesday night in Lagos.

By Patrick Omrodion

Foremost Nigerian brands, “33” Export Lager beer and Amstel Malta Ultra, were top on the list of brands celebrated on Wednesday night in Lagos by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

The NFF, in an elaborate ceremony dubbed ‘Dinner with the Best of Nigeria Corporates’ gave special recognitions to the brands for the unwavering support it continues to give to Nigerian football and how millions of fans who had hitherto diverted their passion to foreign soccer have returned to follow the national teams with passion.

The long-standing partnership award was received by the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, who assured that the brands will not relent in the quest to take the country’s sports, including football, to a higher level.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, commended the brands in the presence of top dignitaries including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe at the event.

“Nigerian youths are passionate about football and we are indeed glad to create the platform with which they can showcase their respective talents,” he remarked.

The ongoing 33 Export Lager beer campaign, ‘Let’s Go Naija’ indeed captures the brands’ full support for the Super Eagles and a reminder to the millions of football fans to cheer them to victory in the ongoing ‘Road to Qatar’ World Cup qualifying matches.

As the exclusive sponsor of the ‘Man of the Match’ award during the Super Eagles games, the team has recorded many uninterrupted victories notably the final qualifying matches to the next AFCON tournament in Cameroon when they qualified with a game in hand and the ongoing World Cup qualifying matches as they top the Group C standing with maximum points from the two matches played so far.

Since the brands became the official drinks of the Super Eagles, the partnership with NFF, no doubt has been a unique one following the solid fan base the team had attained in the last few years of the partnership.

