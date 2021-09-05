Neymar debunks weight gain claims

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has hit back at criticisms over his supposed weight gain, posting a topless photo on Instagram to prove he is in peak physical condition.

The 30-year-old was pictured on a yacht after the Copa America looking rather out of shape, and then received even more backlash after being substituted in PSG’s victory over Reims, and following his display for Brazil against Chile.

Neymar took to social media to defend himself against these allegations, claiming that the jersey he wore for Brazil was a size too big, making him appear overweight. He joked that next time he would make sure to ‘order a medium size and not a large.

And to prove that he is back to his ideal weight, the forward posted a photo of himself in training for Brazil on Instagram. Neymar was keen to display his set of abs in the picture, demonstrating that he is in much better shape than his doubters believe.

The former Barcelona star will hope that this post puts to bed any questions about his weight or professionalism, after an indifferent start to the new season. Neymar suffered the heartbreak of a Copa America final defeat at the hands of Argentina this summer and was awarded some extra time away from Paris to recover.

