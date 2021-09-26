By Ayo Onikoyi

Okirika, that rowdy yet dramatic and sometimes hilarious market for used wears, will be churned into a comedy series produced by Muka Ray and powered by affordable entertainment platform, StarTimes.

With a prominent cast lined up for the comedy series, drawn from social media comedians and mainstream actors, the storyline is written to tickle the laughter sensory of viewers while passing a moral message.

The cast, in their glamour, gathered at the unveiling on Wednesday in Lagos in an event organised by StarTimes. They include Iyabo Ojo, Mr. Macaroni, Zicsaloma, Muka Ray, Jide Kosoko, Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Toyin Abraham, Toro Aramide, Yvonne Jegede, Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile, and Kitan Bukola, among others.

Also in attendance were the CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, Alex Jian; Content Director, Viki Liu; COO, Tunde Aina; and ED of OMD, Yinka Adebayo, and representatives of major Nigerian brands.

The new comedy series will debut soon on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Yoruba, PBO, and Wakaati TV, all channels exclusive to StarTimes.

Recently, the pay-TV provider partnered with Femi Adebayo, the producer of ‘Ile Alayo’, to adapt his blockbuster movie into a comedy series.

“Being one of the happiest people on earth, Nigerians have an enviable knack to indulge in what makes them happy. Cinema figures have shown that comedy attracts huge patronage. And comedy skits on social media are widely viewed. We are quite aware of what Nigerians are passionate about. Okirika will surely wow their fantasies,” Muka Ray, producer of Okirika said.

Speaking at the event, the project coordinator for Okirika and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo said, “Even though we are going to be entertaining you, taking out the stress, making you laugh and catching fun, Okirika will also be educative.”

The series will also feature Real Warri Pikin, Mercy Eke, Ini Edo, Korede Bello, Woli Agba, Broda Shaggi, Precillia Ojo, and many more.

“With Okirika series, StarTimes is demonstrating its commitment to satisfying the growing demands of viewers for local content. I was attracted to the Okirika story the first time I read the pitch. People have every reason why they buy luxurious stuff but might have all kinds of reasons why they choose to buy Okirika. The story about Okirika is very interesting and it’s what everyone should look out for,” Viki Liu, Content Director, StarTimes Nigeria said.

