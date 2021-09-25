Learners of Salvation Army Primary School 1 Agbara, Ogun state will now enjoy a more conducive environment with the commissioning of a fully equipped block of 3 classrooms renovated by Nestlé Nigeria.

This is part of a project comprising 2 blocks of 5 classrooms and a crèche. The company is also reactivating the solar system to power the facilities within the school premises.

Speaking at the event, Nestlé’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka, said, “Building a learning culture in early childhood is difficult when the environment is not conducive. This is why we are committed to improving facilities in the schools closest to our operations.

Strong in the belief that access to quality education increases opportunities for a better quality of life, Nestlé Nigeria has invested in enhancing infrastructure in public schools, reaching over 4,000 children in Ogun State and Abaji in the FCT in the past 3 years alone”.

The company achieves its objective of building thriving communities in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Boards to support government’s efforts to reposition the education sector for improved performance.

This fact was appreciated by the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr. Olalekan Kuye who said, “I specially commend Nestlé Nigeria PLC for this laudable intervention which complements our collective drive to further improve the state of our learning environment. These projects are also unique and in accordance with recommended standards.

“I charge the school, management committee and community development association and our esteemed learners to judiciously utilize and ensure that the buildings are well secured and preserved for continuous use,” he said.

In his comments at the project handover ceremony, the Alagbara of Agbara, HRM Oba Lukman Jayeola Agunbiade said, “I am delighted that the commissioning of the classroom blocks renovated by Nestlé Nigeria is taking place during the celebration of my 5th year in office as the Alagbara of the illustrious Agbara community.

I sincerely appreciate Nestlé for remaining a responsible member of this community, and for investing in improving teaching and learning facilities in Salvation Army Primary School among others. I am therefore pleased to receive this project on behalf of my people.”

Salvation Army Primary School 1 Agbara is one of the beneficiaries of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK), a school-based nutrition education program which equips children to make better nutrition decisions from an early age to promote a healthier future.

Nestlé for Healthier Kids reaches 17,000 children in 30 schools, 20 of them in Ogun State and 10 in the Federal Capital Territory. The program is delivered in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Health, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, FCT Universal Basic Education Board and the Nutrition Society of Nigeria.