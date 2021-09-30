The European Union flag

Signs agreement with German Govt. on programme execution

..Extends programme by one year

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The European Union, EU, has granted additional €15 million to fund the second phase of Nigeria’s renewable energy and energy efficiency sector under the Nigerian Energy Support Programme, NESP.

Signing the agreement yesterday with its co-funder, German Corporation for International Cooperation, GIZ, the Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Cecile Tassan-Pelzer, explained that with this new funding, the Phase II of the NESP has been extended by one year.

Explaining that the programme will now end by 30th November 2022, she said, “With the extension, the EU has granted additional funding of €15 million to the initial €20 million, dedicated to support the Nigerian renewable energy and energy efficiency sector.”

She said the total funding of NESP II now comprises of €35 million from the EU and €13 million from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, BMZ.

According to her, “NESP is a technical assistance programme co-funded by the EU and the BMZ since 2013. It is implemented by GIZ in collaboration with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Power, FMP, and aims to foster investments for renewable energy and energy efficiency and improving access to electricity for disadvantaged, rural communities.”

Tassin- Pelzer, while commending the achievements of the NESP programme over the last years, said, “The programme is a notable example of efficient cooperation among the EU and the Nigerian partners, bringing tangible results to the country.

“We are glad to continue this successful collaboration with GIZ and the Nigerian Government to help the country achieve the renewable energy and energy efficiency targets,” she said.

She noted that, “The main activities of NESP are to advise public and private stakeholders on how to best utilise the potential of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

“During the first phase (2013-2017), NESP supported the Nigerian Government in developing key sustainable energy policies and regulatory instruments, such as the Mini-Grid Regulations, the National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy, and the Building Energy Efficiency Code.

“The first phase received a total funding of €24.5 million, with the EU and BMZ contributing €15.5 million and €9 million respectively.

“In the second phase, which started at the end of 2017, NESP shifted its focus from framework support to implementation. Two tender processes, namely the Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme and the Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme have been developed to support private developers. “This was done in collaboration with respective Distribution Companies to set up mini-grids in unelectrified or underserved rural

areas.”

Tassin- Pelzer added that With this additional EU contribution, the NESP will amongst others: Address the policy gap and incubate the private sector engagement to appropriate handling of Renewable Energy equipment at the end-of-life cycle (this mainly concerns the used batteries);

“Support distribution companies to improve fee collection efficiency from populations residing in peri-urban areas;

“Enhance the promotion of productive uses of renewable energy and improve the profitability of mini-grids; promote the diversification of the energy mix in the renewable energy space. “

According to her, “Looking ahead, under our new Multiannual Programme for Nigeria spanning the next seven years, we will continue to prioritise the objectives of renewable energy, climate change as well as the goal of economic diversification and creation of decent jobs, especially for the country’s youth.

“Under our priority area of intervention, “Green and Digital Economy” we plan to continue supporting both: access to sustainable energy using renewable energy technology and energy efficiency, alongside climate smart agriculture, climate change and circular economy, as well as digital technology.

Parts of achievements recorded since the commencement of the current phase in 2018 according to her, include “The launch of the One Stop Investment Platform for renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nigeria.

“Development and launch of 37 standards for Solar PV, Batteries, Inverters and Meters; Support to five Industries in Nigeria to achieve relevant ISO Certification; Validation of the State Building Energy Efficiency Code documents in Edo and Plateau states;

“Draft simplified Environmental and Social Management Plan Guidelines for solar mini-grid projects;

“The launch of the Central Data Management System (CDMS) for electrification planning in Nigeria; and finally the Funding of 25 inter-connected mini-grids to be constructed before the end of 2022. “

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate our co-funder, the German government who has been with us on this journey since the first phase of the Programme, which started in 2014. “

In her remarks, Ms. Ina Hommers, Country Director of GIZ Nigeria & ECOWAS described the development of the NigeriaSE4ALL platform (nigeriase4all.gov.ng) in collaboration with the FMP as a major milestone of NESP II.

“The platform aims to offer the most accurate data and latest tools that empower data-driven and least cost electrification planning in Nigeria.

Over 3,000 settlements and 2.6 million buildings have been remotely

mapped, with over 50,000 km electricity grid tracked in 22 states,” she stated.

Furthermore, NESP supports energy efficiency in buildings and industry, amongst other activities, by training professionals in how to conduct energy audits. NESP collaborates with national training institutes in offering trainings on clean energy, and is continuously expanding the

Training Partnership Network, which was created in 2017. Special emphasis is given to the promotion of gender equality in the sector by offering training scholarships and internships to women.

Under the NESP II extension, the programme will expand its activities and up-scale geographically while extending its measures to strengthen the support to the Nigerian Government in the areas of solar battery recycling, clean cookstoves and access to finance mechanisms for renewable energy and energy efficiency investments.