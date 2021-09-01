.

…your demand is being looked into- Okowa

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

INDIGENES of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State communities, have decried poor access roads in over 30 abandoned communities in the Area.

The angry indigenes who barricaded the State Government House, Asaba, demanded the construction of an accessible road network in the affected communities.

The protesters who included community leaders, elderly men, women and youths, listed the communities to include Akarai etiti, Akarai Obodo, Umuti, Afinkwo, Iyiowu, Umuolu, Azagba, Adaia, Onya, Utuoku, Onogbokor, Lagos Iyese, Iyese Ame, Ewhokorafor, Okpokrika, ASE, Ekpe, Ibedeni, Ibrede, Ayamah, Oboma, Owerre, Obalu, Owerre Okumedo, Onitcha Utchi, Asaba Utchi, Umuochi, Obecha, Abala Obodo, Abala Uno, Abala Oshimili, Inyi, Onuaboh, Oworoubia and Warri Irri.

The people, in a letter addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, read by Nwakwude Frank noted that “It is unarguably a fact that your alias, ‘Roadmaster’ as coined by numerous fans favourites of your many exploits and renowned achievements is almost a household name chanted amongst many.

“While this may hold true, there is however a largely disproportionate number who think that the above rendering is only but a make-believe statement”.

The letter held that the attendant effects of the long decades of inaccessible road condition suffered by the communities,

“comes with unbearable agonies inflicted on the everyday life of its indigenes.

“Infrastructural development in any capacity has been brought to a full halt due to sheer neglect and effortless commitment towards this region by its government representatives.

“Considering the economic and political importance of NELGA, in influencing statewide political gubernatorial office stakes; being one of the largest oil-producing regions in the state and federation at large, the lacklustre commitment to its development specifically access roads network and social infrastructure in this region is a paradox to your fan-proclaimed alias and widely-acclaimed reputation”.”

Addressing the protesters, Okowa, assured the aggrieved indigenes of his administration’s preparedness to partner with them, particularly in road construction.

The Governor who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, disclosed that his administration had already set up the machinery to meet with them.

The SSG, who was flanked by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Festus Agas and some other government functionaries, assured the protesting youths that their advance letter has been received.

Vanguard News Nigeria