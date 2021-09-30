By Jimitota Onoyume

A group Contractors Association of NDDC has rolled out programme for its elections slated for November 17 this year.

Chairman of the board of the group, Mr Joe Adia in a statement made available to newsmen said the body also inaugurated a seven member Electoral committee for the election.

According to him, forms for the various offices would cost, the following , ” President N300,000, Vice President -N250,000, Secretary -N200,000, Treasurer -N200,000, Public Relations -N200,000, F/Secretary N200,000, State Representatives For The 9 States N150,000 each. Legal -N150,000,Provost -N150,000, Welfare -N150,000.and Mobilization -N150,000″, he said.

Continuing, he said only registered members of the association can vote and be voted for, adding that a general Contractor’s meeting would hold on the 6th October..

He said , expression of interest and purchase of forms on the 13th -24th October 2021, Screening of Candidates, 25th and 26th October 2021.Campaign starts 27th October 2021.Campaign ends 10th November 2021.Accreditation of Voters- 11th -15th.Election holds 17th November 2021.Swearing in Ceremony- 30th November 2021″, he said.

“The Contractors that are not yet registered are advised to do so at the Association’s Office at 161 Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee 08032611532, or the Secretary 234 906 051 5283.”.