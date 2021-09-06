The latest report by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has indicated that Globacom is the preferred network for new telecoms subscribers for both voice and data services in the month of July.

This was contained in the industry regulator’s report, which noted that Globacom added over a million new customers to its customer base.

Globacom’s noteworthy performance in the sector is believed to be a result of the continuous network upgrade and extension of 4G data coverage to more cities across the country.

The data, which was published on the website, shows that Globacom added 1,007,259 new subscribers to see its subscriber base grow from 50,130,540 in June to 51,137,799 at the end of July. On the other hand, MTN and Airtel suffered losses.

Specifically, MTN’s subscriber figure fell from73,571,192 in June to 73,123,732 in July, which was a loss of 447,460. Similarly, Airtel’s subscriber base which stood at 50,665,723 in June fell to 50,301,237 in July, showing a loss of 364,486 customers. 9mobile, however, remained stagnant in its numbers with 12,908,092 subscribers reported.

Equally, the NCC report showed that with regards to new data users, Globacom was also the only operator that added new customers during the period. Its internet subscribers rose from 37,875,966 in June to 38,214,155 in July, a growth of 338,189 new data customers.

MTN’s internet subscriber base shrank from 59,594,891 in June to 59,008,651 in July, a loss of 586,240, just as Airtel lost 182,682 data customers from the 36,235,905 it had in June to 36,053,223 recorded at the end of July. Again, 9mobile had the same figure of 6,108,151 for the two months, according to the NCC report.

Vanguard News Nigeria