By Prince Osuagwu

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and its sister agencies like Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and Galaxy Backbone among others are preparing heavily to support 2021 Nigeria e-Government Summit scheduled to hold in Lagos this month.

The reason is to create more awareness in e-Government adoption at the federal, state and local levels.

The summit with the theme; eGovernment Adoption in Nigeria: Opportunities and Challenges, is organized by DigiServe Network Services Limited, in partnership with NCC, FIRS, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON and Association of Licensed Telephone Operators of Nigeria, ALTON.

The Executive Chairman, DigiServe Network Services, Mr. Lanre Ajayi, said the event would discuss the need to reposition government agencies and parastatals to enable them take advantage of advances in Information and Communication Technologies, ICT, to improve service delivery to Nigerians.

He said: “With the advent of democracy, expectations of citizens from governments are higher. Citizens rate their governments largely on how efficient and effective government services are delivered to them.

“e-Government, which is essentially about deployment of technologies in government processes and service delivery to citizens, provides immense opportunities for governments to deliver services to citizens in a most effective and efficient manner.”

“The 2021 summit, which is the third edition, will propose policies, strategies and solutions required by governments to deepen technologies into their service delivery processes.

“Invited agencies of government at federal and state levels will showcase use cases of eGovernment in their domains, while international experts will share international best practices and use cases of eGovernment in selected countries, Ajayi explained.

He added: “We are confident that the Nigeria 2021 summit, like the earlier editions, will add huge value to participants, sponsors, speaker and exhibitors.”