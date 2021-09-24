By Na’fiu Abdulsalaam

As the All Progressives Congress, APC, prepares for state congress elections scheduled for October 16 and the National Convention which may hold in December 2021, it is important to beam a searchlight on aspirants that will make or mar the party’s chances in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Any choice the party makes will be saddled with the responsibility of consolidating on the perceived gains reportedly made by the current Caretaker Committee of the party to reconcile its aggrieved members and reposition it for the task ahead.

It is on this score that Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, who represents Niger East Senatorial District, on August 26, declared his intention to vie for the office of the APC national chairman.

Senator Musa said his plan is to reposition the party in line with best international practice and offer a new direction in party politics where the common man has a say in party affairs and can aspire to dream without the influence of a god-father if elected.

To have the chance of actualising his plan, he must beat the likes former governors such as Tanko Al-Makura, Abdul-Azeez Yari, Danjuma Goje and Adamu Abdullahi, who are also in strong contention for the APC top job.

It is expected that in the coming weeks, some of these other popular contenders will follow suit by formally declaring their intention.

However, it is unclear whether the APC will adopt the consensus approach as it did with most of the candidates that emerged in the Ward and Local Government Congresses or go into a contest to allow the party vote it’s desired, candidate.

The declaration by Senator Sani Musa has brought to a closure the never-ending media rhetoric and speculations surrounding his ambition.

Apart from the not-too-positive perception that has hitherto trailed the choice of a former governor as party national chairman, being a former leader of their party while they held sway as the Chief Executive may work in their favour considering their experiences garnered over the years.

Interestingly, Sani Musa remains the most unassuming of all the aspirants when placed side by side with others.

Many took it with a pinch of salt when rumours filled the air that he was considering the chairmanship position.

In less than four months, on account of his dexterity and a focus driven ambition hinged on politics of conviction, he has gained a massive goodwill and support of party members both at the local, state and federal levels.

Whoever emerges as the national chairman of the APC will face a great hurdle of bringing the much needed democratic consciousness among the hierarchy of political leaders and put in place a measure that ensures that internal party reforms that will assist both the leaders and the members overcome the seductiveness of conventional politics.

More importantly, creating a level playing ground within the party for emergence of leaders and selection of candidates for elections; ability to heal old wounds; resolve party crisis in a timely fashion and create a veritable platform in order to make the APC the most acceptable political party for Nigerians to actualise their dream.

*Na’fiu Abdulsalaam, a public affairs commentator wrote from Niger.

