Nasarawa Assembly suspends, probes Deputy Minority Leader over teachers’ employment

NASARAWA State House of Assembly, Monday, suspended its Deputy Minority Leader, Luka Iliya Zhekaba (PDP- Obi 2) for alleged involvement in the employment of 38 fake secondary school teachers in the state.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the suspension of the lawmaker after the House deliberated on the report of the Committee on Education set up to probe the recruitment of 366 teachers and 38 fake teachers in the state.

It would be recalled that 366,38 secondary and primary school teachers were employed and placed on the pay roll of the state civil service were uncovered by the House Committee on Education in Lafia.

While constituting the three-man ad hoc committee to investigate the suspended member, the Speaker directed the committee to report back to the House within two weeks.

He said: “It is the recommendation of this House that Luka Iliya Zhekaba, Deputy Minority Leader of the House, be suspended.

“I, hereby, set up three man ad hoc committee to investigate his alleged involvement and report back to the House within two weeks,” the Speaker stated.

According to the Speaker, the House was not against the employment of the teachers, but due process was not followed as recruitment of teachers in the state is a periodic exercise.

The three-man Committee is headed by Suleiman Yakubu Azara, representing Awe South constituency, Usman Labaran Shafa, member representing Toto/ Gadabuke constituency and Samuel Tsebe, member representing Akwanga South are to serve as members.

While Mr. Ibrahim Musa, the Deputy Clerk of the House, is serve as the Secretary of the committee.

Meanwhile, the House has directed Mr. Anthony Ladan, a Senior Accountant, Bureau for Salaries, who admitted including names of 38 teachers into the pay roll of the state government without directive from the Commissioner for Finance and Mr. Michael Adonye Johnny, a staff of the Ministry of Education, who is a syndicate, have been directed to proceed on compulsory retirements.

Similarly, Mr John Nuhu, a former staff of the Teachers Service Commission and Ministry of Information, to be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.

Earlier, while presenting its report to the House during the plenary, Chairman of the Committee, Daniel Ogazi, said that the committee found out that the syndicates collected between N50,000 and N100,000 to issue fake appointment letters to the applicants.

He told the House that the committee had invited the managements of the Ministry of Education, Finance, Accountant-General, the syndicates, one of the victims, Caroline Barde, among others before the committee.

