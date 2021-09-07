.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, on Tuesday, said they would force fuel stations to open and sell the petroleum product after 24 hours ultimatum given to the Imo State Petroleum Marketers to start the sale of the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, has elapsed.

NANS leaders led by the National President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, NANS Senate President, Chuks Okafor and the National Public Relations Officer, Victor Ezenagu, among others, gave this warning while addressing newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Secretariat in Owerri.

They said they decided to the action after due consultation with different groups in the state, adding that the activities of the petroleum marketers have increased the pains of the people in the State.

They said among other things, “We shall take our destiny in our hands and make life easy for our students and Imo people. Hence, any fuel station that fails to dispense the Federal Government subsidise Petroleum products allocated to Imo State by DPR within the next 24hours shall have to declare such products found in such stations Free For All.

“We observed that these people only open at night and sell at an exorbitant price of N500 to N700 per litre at night which is an indication that the Petroleum dealers are just out to exploit the people.

“This wickedness exhibited by IPMAN members has given rise to astronomical hike in the prices of the Petroleum products in Imo State thereby making life more difficult to already improvised Imo people.”

“In our thinking, IPMAN is acting as a mere cartel, illegally selling the Federal Government subsidized at exorbitant prices, thus depriving Imo people of enjoying subsidized products which they are entitled to unconditionally and hoarding same to sell illegally at hiked prices. This is not only criminal but also economic sabotage which must be resisted,” NANS said.

