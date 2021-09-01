Nanono

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Wednesday, described the sack of the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Sabo Nanono, as long overdue.

The was stated by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim while speaking with Vanguard on the sack of the Minister by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday along with the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman.

Nanono was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2019 until September 1, 2021, but was immediately replaced by the Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar.

Ibrahim said: “The former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Sabo Nanono, did not in any way contribute to the drive and passion of the President to achieve food sufficiency for Nigeria rather he was doing things he likes to do, and he didn’t want to understand any of the things we were doing to improve the agriculture space.

“He was the man that said there were no seeds in Nigeria, and as the protem chairman of Seed Council Board he never attended so many meetings of the Seed Council.

“In the Ministry, we know that about 70 per cent of the directors were not working with him because he did not want to work with them. He had some favourites that he worked with.

“So many other things went wrong. He also went as far to pocket AFAN by bringing a usurper from Kano to head AFAN, but he did not succeed because AFAN is greater than an individual.

“Now the President is clear on what he wants to do in the agriculture space, which agriculture will be brought to the front burner.’

However, he said AFAN is ready to support the new Minister while speaking on farmers’ expectations, “With the Minister of Environment the President has asked to take over the affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture, we are ready to cooperate with him, we have already sent congratulatory messages to him, and we are pledging to support him to achieve food security and sufficiency.

“Our advice to the new Minister of Agriculture is to work with all stakeholders. He should not segregate anybody, work with all his staff, allow everybody to do their bit, and make sure that there is transparency in all they do, and drive the vision and passion of the President because the President is very clear and showing the whole world that is passion is on agriculture.

“The interventions and efforts from Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, NIRSAL, and all these stakeholders- Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, Ministries of Transport, Environment, and others so they should all co-live to get the agriculture space effectively working because these are broad issues allocated to them so that agriculture will now take its own place because it will gradually replace oil. So that is what we are advising him to move with stakeholders.”

Vanguard News Nigeria