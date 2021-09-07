By Arc Kabir Ibrahim

The act of war, they say, includes an element of surprise for the enemy to be dealt a deadly blow!

At last, the much-awaited action by the veteran soldier-President of Nigeria has seen the exit of Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono in a swift and surprising cabinet reshuffle on 1/09/2021.

Whoever told you that Mr President does not listen is now proved wrong!

The arrogance and downright abuse of office and underperformance of the former HMA is legendary.

A fact his antecedents in the various places he worked before has shown.

He was sacked from the BON many years ago for similar reasons.

He ruined the BCCI(AIB) and today no one can readily point at the ruins of the famous financial giant!

His sojourn in FMARD saw the near ruin of the octopus since most of the impactful actions in the Agriculture Space are done by the CBN, NALDA and several other agencies instead of the mainline Ministry of Agriculture.

He was known to throw caution and decorum to the wind in all official and even non official matters.

At last the wings of the crippled eagle have been clipped and all are happy and hopeful for an imminent reinvigoration of the food system where all stakeholders will participate fully and Nigeria will emerge food sufficient going forward.

The immediate task before the newly appointed Minister can be gleaned hereunder:

1. For sustainable and impactful performance the newly appointed HMA should work fully with all staff of the Ministry without any segregation.

2. The HMS should be allowed to perform his duties without out any let or hindrance.

3. The PS should be allowed to play his role as the accounting officer.

4. The HMA should not listen to gossip from any quarters.

5. All stakeholders such as

farmer-associations and other NGOs in the Agriculture Space should be treated as purely non-governmental and properly involved in driving the activities of the Ministry.

6. All MDAs and their CEOs should be treated with the utmost respect and decorum they deserve in order to function properly.

7. All institutions involved in any way way with Agriculture should be treated as partners and the right synergy evolved with them but not to be treated as adversaries ie the CBN, NALDA, State Governors, the Food Security Council as well as many development partners etc.

