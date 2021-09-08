Suicide

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A deputy director of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA, Mr Christopher Orji, has been found dead in Abuja.

According to reports, the late Orji’s corpse was found dangling from a rope tied to a ceiling fan in his apartment at the federal housing authority estate in Lugbe, Abuja, but it was not yet clear whether he truly took his life.

Though the reason for the suicide was not known yet, but Police detectives have swung into action to unravel the circumstances surrounding his shocking death.

According to our investigation, the late Orji had been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to answer some questions.

It was also gathered that no suicide note was found at the scene of the incident. Orji was the NABDA’s Bioresource Centre coordinator in Langtang, Plateau State.

All efforts to contact the spokesperson of the agency proved abortive but a staff of the agency who spoke to Vanguard on the matter said she was confused as it was difficult to believe that late Orji killed himself without leaving a note behind.

