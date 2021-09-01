Beauty Care and pregnancy glow professional, Queeneth Wenike Beddie-Memberr said her clients have offered her a lifeline by being an inspiration to her career.

“My rise to stardom has been a push from my clients, and some I don’t even know.

“I produce different skin care products, depending on what my clients want, and their satisfaction is my utmost priority.

“Port Harcourt is a business hub, we develop our NAFDAC approved products here, and export it to the different countries and our clients have offered tremendous support to us,she said.

Continuing, Queneth said “We do not take the patronage of our clients for granted, as they decide whether you will stay in the market or not.

“If one must push far in the beauty industry, then, you must build your clientele base, and become their delight,” she submitted.