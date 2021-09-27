By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

A couple of days after announcing his resignation as Spokesman to yet divided All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, has declared exit from the party, citing exclusion of his Etche ethnic nationality in allocation of the party’s benefits to the state.

Nwuke expressing his frustrations in Port Harcourt on Monday said,”We did not anticipate that a day like this will come. I have left the APC. I don’t believe in the last six years that my ethnic nation (Etche) has been fairly treated by those we have fought for.

“It’s been difficult to appreciate why, in a comity of 23 Local Government Areas, Etche had remain empty when it comes to appointments and all. Perhaps Etche needs new development partners, because what’s critical is the aspirations of Etche nation. They are Rivers people and the want to be part of the sharing, not mere observers.

“So we asked ourselves how can will continue to sing the Lord’s song in a strange land? I believe it is time to think differently, act differently. If a church can’t change you, they say, you change the church. We were promised change when we came into the APC, but that change does not come to Etche, the basic truth.

On where he is headed as he exits APC, Nwuke said, “There are two prime political parties in Nigeria. If you’re not in the APC, then you’re a member of the PDP. The PDP beckons. It may just be the destination to go. I am hopeful that Etche might be better for it.

“What Etche has craved for is inclusion, not exclusion. What we ask for is understanding. For the past six years you’ve seen the party share patronage. The only thing Etche got is an aide to the Chairman of the NDDC and what we can talk about today is a member of a College Board in Kano or thereabout.”