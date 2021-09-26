.

…we’ve arrested seven persons in connection with the incident – Police

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Mobs have reportedly killed a pastor identified as Reverend Yohanna Shuaibu in Massu, a village in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the mobs also burnt down the slain pastor’s house, church and mission school.

The information available to our correspondent has it that the incident happened when a young Muslim man who converted to Christianity allegedly killed his brother’s wife during a fight and the mobs suspected that the pastor has hand in the alleged conversion.

A statement by Hausa Christian Foundation (HACFO) said the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 23.

The statement reads, “A few days ago one young man who converted from Islam but has neither been going to Church nor mosque fought with his brother’s wife.

In the cause of the fight, he hit her with Piston and she died, the young man surrendered himself to the Mopol that are stationed in the area and was taken to the station for further prosecution.

The place became so tensed as people who heard the position of the Moslems in the area advised the Reverend to leave the area for a safer place because the Moslems felt the young man who killed a woman in a fight is Christian sensing that as usual, they may attack and the Reverend as the main target especially because of his obvious exploits.

The pastor, however, left for one of the neighbouring villages called Biri where he stayed for a night, the next day he came back to vacate the school pupils to avoid any eventualities knowing that if the school activities continued, the children can easily be targeted and killed.

“Late Reverend shuaibu noticed that the tension was dowsed and he thought he could stay with his family and people, but the Moslems gather their mob and descended on him, Machetted him badly, burnt down his House, the Church and the School in the night.

“His wife was able to sneak out with the children in the midst of the mob since it was dark already,” the statement however reads.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident but said normalcy has since returned to the area.

DSP Haruna said six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the pastor and one other who allegedly murdered the lady.

According to him, “a peace committee to ensure peaceful coexistence in the area have swung into action and normalcy has returned to the area,” DSP Haruna however stated.

