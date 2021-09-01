By Prince Osuagwu

Nigerian-American Information Technology expert and inventor, Fisayo Olamigoke has put measures in place to revolutionise event management in the country, using the technology.

His first step began with the invention of eSprayMe website and mobile application which uses virtual conferencing to create more value for those playing in the event management field.

eSprayMe is designed for event hosts and attendees of social and corporate events to meet, network and celebrate seamlessly.

By simply signing up on the eSprayMe app and website, subscribers can plan events, distribute invite links on their social media platforms, remotely engage the services of workers in the events industry, host it virtually on eSprayMe, and receive cash gifts all on the eSprayMe platform.

All event hosts on the platform would have a unique QR-Code that attendees can scan to virtually spray monetary gifts. This virtual platform adheres to national policies on currency use.

The eSprayMe platform offers time and cost savings of organizing and attending events, as users can navigate from one event to another on the eSprayMe web and mobile app. Users would be notified of public events holding within their location, and would have the option to attend virtually.

Celebrants have the option of holding events that are open to the public, or creating a personalized invite link to selected guests only.

eSprayMe is synchronized with the social media pages of subscribers to easily share invite links to guests and live stream events.

The app deploys a unique Hologram Technology. This means that a three-dimensional projection of guests, hosts, and performers would appear on the virtual platform as though they were all in the same room on eSprayMe. Pictures of guests can also be taken together using this technology.

eSprayMe presents job opportunities for merchants trading in goods and services, event engineers, managers, advertisers, speech writers, Disk Jockeys, Master of Ceremonies, etc.

Corporate bodies, small and medium enterprises as well as individuals can advertise their products on services on eSprayMe, during and after events.

The app comes with social and economic benefits, part of which are that Monetary gifts are transferred securely, eliminating the spraying of fake currencies on artistes, comedians, celebrants, and the diabolical spraying of cash.

On eSpayMe, guests can attend from anywhere in the world, just as hosts can live stream events from to their social media platforms.

The eSpayMe platform also ensures adherence to government regulations on War Against Defacing and Abusing the currency, while giving subscribers the opportunity to virtually spray money at events.

eSpayMe enables subscribers to hold social and corporate events online via Hologram technology and ensure security by eliminating the need to carry large sums of cash at event locations.

Local and foreign currencies can be sprayed on eSpayMe while hosts can have options to customize their evenst based on themes.

The app has an eStore which allows merchants sell new and used event items and services even as hosts and guests can receive reports after the event, through the app.